KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of National Unity has submitted an application to the Ministry of Economy for allocations under the Thirteenth Malaysia Plan (13MP) to ensure that the National Library of Malaysia (PNM) remains relevant as a catalyst for the development of a knowledgeable society.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the allocation was necessary to enable PNM to adapt its services to the needs of the new generation in a rapidly changing world.

“Under the library, we have made an application to develop an interactive and immersive shopping space at PNM for children and apply to empower digital content through digitalisation,“ he said when met by the media at the Anjung Bestari@PNM Gemilang Night Ceremony here yesterday.

According to Aaron, apart from the three main applications, his ministry also applied for allocation for the development of the u-Pustaka 2.0 Platform as well as upgrading PNM auditorium facilities, multipurpose rooms, lecture rooms and studios.

Earlier at the ceremony, he officiated the PNM Anjung Bestari Building which has been reopened since Jan 2 after undergoing improvements and renovations for five years through the Library Services Centralization Project.

He said the RM12.8 million project, which was approved under the Second Rolling Plan of the Eleventh Malaysia Plan (11MP), aims to centralise library services from three different buildings to ‘all services under one complex’ at the Anjung Bestari Building.

“This centre is also able to be a bridge that connects the community through four main roles: inclusive learning spaces, dialogue spaces, heritage and cultural preservation as well as interaction platforms,“ he said.

He said the completion of the project, which was implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), has become an inter-cultural centre that unites the multi-racial, religious and cultural community as well as create an ecosystem that nurtures unity and intellectual excellence.

The ceremony also witnessed the handover of documents for the completion of the PNM Service Centralization Project between the Secretary General of the Ministry of National Unity Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad and MOTAC Deputy Secretary General (Management) Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot.