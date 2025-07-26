Negeri Sembilan empowers women in leadership roles across sectors

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government continues to create opportunities for women to assume strategic roles at all levels, from villages to state administration.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun emphasised that women should champion public concerns on critical issues like education, healthcare, housing, and the environment.

“Women bring empathy, transparency, and diligence to governance.

Their role as educators and shapers of future generations must be strengthened, as they are the primary educators within families and communities,“ he said during the launch of Wanita MADANI Inspirasi (WADANI) Negeri Sembilan.

Aminuddin highlighted that WADANI should recognise women as social drivers and community activists.

“They create change by engaging with communities, raising awareness, and fostering attitude shifts, not just through assistance,“ he added.

He expressed hope that WADANI would equip women with communication and empathy skills, enabling them to effectively address societal issues.

“We want women to lead social change, empower families, drive community economies, and become moral pillars in challenging times,“ he said. - Bernama