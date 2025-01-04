Miri police arrest 25-year-old man, seize 30 kg of cannabis

KUCHING: Police arrested a 25-year-old man and seized 30 kilogrammes (kg) of cannabis, worth RM93,000, in a special operation conducted on Jalan Miri Bypass yesterday, said Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu.

Alexson said the man was arrested by a team of officers and members from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN), Sarawak police headquarters (IPK) as well as the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Miri district police headquarters (IPD) at around 3,30 pm yesterday.

During the inspection at the scene, the raiding team found and seized items suspected to be 30 kg of cannabis, with an estimated value of RM93,000.

“The suspect was brought to the Miri Magistrate’s Court for a remand application and the remand has been approved for seven days to complete the investigation,“ he said in a statement here today.

Alexson said the case is currently being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and if convicted, the offender can be sentenced to death by hanging or, if not sentenced to death, can be imprisoned for life and subjected to no less than 12 strokes of the rotan.