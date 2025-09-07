Miri police arrest five robbers in house break-in within 24 hours

MIRI: Police have successfully arrested five local men aged between 32 and 42 believed to be involved in a house break-in on Jalan Abelia within 24 hours.

Miri District Police Chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah stated that the married couple victims only realised their house had been broken into when they returned home around 12:40 pm on Thursday.

The stolen items included 17 watches of various brands, two gold necklaces, seven gold bracelets, three gold rings, three mobile phones, two laptops, several bottles of perfume, personal documents, and RM30,000 in cash.

The total value of stolen items is estimated at RM80,000 according to the police statement.

The investigation team successfully arrested all suspects on the same day in the Miri city area and recovered some of the stolen items.

Efforts to locate the remaining stolen items are currently ongoing according to police authorities.

A check of their past records found that four of the five suspects have criminal history involving theft, house break-ins, and drug abuse.

Urine screening tests confirmed that all five suspects tested positive for methamphetamine.

All suspects are now remanded until September 10 to assist in the investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

The suspects are also being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. – Bernama