MIROS issues guidelines on EV safety

MELAKA: The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) has introduced three safety guidelines for electric vehicles (EVs) aimed at improving the efficiency of EV safety management.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said that the three guidelines are the Safety Guide for Road Users and Public Concerning Electrified Vehicle Incident Management (MyEVIM), Assessment Protocol for High Voltage Electric Vehicles, and the Guidelines for Electric Vehicle Crash Testing Laboratory Safety.

“Although the adoption of EVs in Malaysia is still at an early stage and not yet on a large scale, these vehicles are gaining popularity. Currently, we have tens of thousands of EVs on the road, so these EV guidelines are an essential and pioneering effort.

“This approach is straightforward for the public to understand, particularly for taking initial steps in case of accidents or rescue operations, as there are risks of explosions, electric shocks, or fires during such incidents,“ he told reporters after launching the EV Safety Guidelines at the MIROS PC3 Tiang Dua facility in Ayer Molek here today.

He added that these guidelines will not only apply in Malaysia but will also be shared with ASEAN counterparts, as MIROS is a leading vehicle testing centre in the region.

“We hope that road safety authorities in the region can collectively apply these guidelines for the benefit of society.

“Since these guidelines are publicly accessible, they can be viewed in infographic form by scanning a QR code available on the MIROS website, the ministry, and the Road Transport Department’s website,“ he said.

Loke added that the ministry will continue collaborating with international bodies and car manufacturers to enhance the safety level of electric vehicles in the region.

“We are aware that countries like Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam are actively developing their EV sectors. We welcome this cooperation, especially in safety aspects, and the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI) is working hard to attract investments in EV assembly in Malaysia.

“At the same time, we must strive to maintain excellence as a regional testing center, which requires demonstrating results, commitment, and credibility,“ he said.