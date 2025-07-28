Missing fisherman found drowned in Sarikei river search

SIBU: A man reported missing while diving to catch fish in Sungai Nanga Bekatan, Ensiring, Ulu Julau, has been found drowned. The body of 50-year-old Michael Jantan was discovered by the Sungai Merah Fire and Rescue Station’s Water Rescue Team at 9.08 am today.

Bintangor Fire and Rescue Station chief Mahmudin Narudin confirmed the recovery. “The victim’s body was located at the riverbed after two dives by our team. It has been handed over to the police for further action,“ he said.

The incident occurred at 11 pm on Saturday, prompting a search operation involving multiple agencies and local residents. “We combed the river and riverbanks extensively. The cooperation from longhouse residents was crucial in the search efforts,“ Mahmudin added.

Authorities had earlier lodged a report at the Julau Police Station. The case is now under police investigation. - Bernama