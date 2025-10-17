Missing hiker found dead at Mount Liang summit after two-day search

IPOH: A hiker reported missing for two days at Mount Liang in Tanjong Malim has been found dead this evening.

Acting Assistant Director of Operations for the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department Perak Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah confirmed the victim was 34-year-old Mustaqqeem Mansoor from Sungai Petani, Kedah.

The victim was discovered at 3.30 pm at the summit of West Mount Liang.

Search operations applied the LAST concept and followed the hiking trail to the victim’s last known location.

The Search and Rescue operation involved 22 personnel from multiple agencies including police and civil defence.

Mustaqqeem began hiking with ten friends from Fraser’s Hill, Pahang on October 10 with a scheduled descent at Mount Liang.

He was last seen on October 14 around 10.30 pm at the West Mount Liang summit with an apparent leg injury.

A fire department helicopter will attempt to recover the victim tomorrow morning at 9 am.

Current weather conditions prevent immediate helicopter use according to the Fire Department Air Unit.

A second rescue team will ascend with equipment to relieve the first team staying overnight on the summit.

The overnight team will remain at the summit until helicopter recovery operations commence tomorrow.

Weather permitting, the helicopter will transport the victim from the mountain tomorrow morning. – Bernama