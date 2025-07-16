Missing influencer search expands as police, fire dept use drones in Muar

MUAR: Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the disappearance of motoring influencer Tengku Nizaruddin Tengku Zainudin, 38, known as Ija, after his car plunged into Sungai Tui. Search efforts continue with no leads as of Tuesday evening.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz confirmed that search and rescue operations have expanded, with drones deployed by the fire and rescue department. The police K9 Tracker Dog Unit also assisted in combing the area.

Ground searches covered a two-kilometre stretch, including the river, nearby villages, and jetty areas. Authorities have interviewed villagers and taken statements from the victim’s wife and sister. So far, only slippers and a cap belonging to Ija have been found.

Raiz Mukhliz added that the victim’s mobile phone remains missing and appears to have been switched off since the day of the incident. Police urge the public to avoid speculation while investigations proceed under a missing persons case.

The incident occurred on Monday when Ija’s Perodua Axia veered into the river, but he was not found inside the vehicle.