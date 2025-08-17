Missing man found dead near car in Kapit ravine

SIBU: A man reported missing a week ago was found dead today near a car believed to have plunged into a ravine along the road to the Baleh hydroelectric dam in Kapit.

Kapit district police chief DSP Rohana Nanu identified the victim as 54-year-old Pika Rangga.

The body was discovered about 30 metres from the car.

“The victim’s body has been taken to Kapit Hospital for further action and his identity has been confirmed by family members,” Rohana told Bernama.

Sibu Fire and Rescue Department chief Andy Alie said they received a call about the discovery at 3.06 pm.

A team from the Kapit Fire and Rescue Station, located 61 kilometres away, was dispatched and arrived at 4.08 pm.

“Inspections at the scene uncovered a Perodua Bezza in a ravine about 100 metres deep,” Andy said.

Firefighters used a scoop stretcher to retrieve the victim’s body.

The body was then handed over to the police for further action.

A Ministry of Health medical officer confirmed the victim dead at the scene.

The operation concluded at 4.35 pm. - Bernama