Missing man found drowned in Sungai Long lake

KUALA LUMPUR: A young man who was reported missing since last Thursday (July 17) was found drowned in Tasik Bukit Enggang, Sungai Long in Kajang yesterday morning.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said his team received a report on the matter at 7.30 am from a local man who was fishing at the lake.

He said a team of police and Fire and Rescue Department personnel went to the scene to help remove the victim’s body found floating in the middle of the lake at a distance of 10 feet (3.05 metres) from the banks.

“Investigations found that the victim was a 25-year-old local man who was reported missing last Thursday in Puchong. A Honda RS150 motorcycle and a black helmet, believed to be the victim’s, were also found on the side of the road near Monkey Canopy, Sungai Long,“ he said in a statement on Tuesday (July 22).

Naazron said the body was sent to the Kajang Hospital for a post-mortem and the cause of death was drowning. A physical examination of the victim also found that there were no signs of injury that could be linked to criminal elements.

“A sudden death investigation is underway. Individuals with information about the incident can contact the Sungai Long police station chief Sergeant Abang Faizul Abang Bujang at 012-9208851 or any nearby station,“ he added. - Bernama