SHAH ALAM: A 16-year-old girl who went missing after a rebuke from her parents for spending too much time on her phone has been found safe at a friend’s house in Kuala Terengganu.

Shah Alam District police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the teenager left her home in Section 20 at 8 am on Sunday, taking a bus from the area to the Bukit Jalil bus station.

“Having no clear destination, she spent two nights sleeping at the Surau Darul Bukit Jalil before deciding to travel by bus to her male friend’s house in Kuala Terengganu, whom she had met on Facebook,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Once in Terengganu, the friend immediately contacted the girl’s family to confirm her safe arrival, after learning that she had run away from home, he added.

The friend’s family then took the teenager to the Kuala Terengganu police station to file a report. Investigations revealed that the girl left home following a disagreement with her parents over her excessive phone use.

“At 5.11 pm today, the victim’s family arrived in Kuala Terengganu and safely brought her back to Shah Alam,” Mohd Iqbal said.