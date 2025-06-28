MITI boosts young entrepreneurs via DEFA and ASEAN SME Academy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) is expanding opportunities for young entrepreneurs, leveraging Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship to foster cross-border business growth. Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz highlighted key initiatives like the ASEAN SME Academy and the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) as pivotal in breaking barriers for startups.

Speaking at the Nusantara Youth Forum 2025 in Putrajaya, Tengku Zafrul emphasised DEFA’s potential to elevate ASEAN’s digital economy to over US$2 trillion by 2030. “These are not just statistics; they are doorways to your future,” he said, underlining the treaty’s role in job creation and regional connectivity.

Malaysia’s New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) further aligns with these goals, prioritising high-value sectors like advanced manufacturing and green technology. “NIMP’s mission is to ensure our industries remain competitive and sustainable,” he added, noting its synergy with ASEAN-wide programmes for youth upskilling and market access.

Tengku Zafrul also championed the creative economy, dismissing its marginalisation as outdated. “Culture and creativity are economic engines,” he said, citing ASEAN’s rising global influence in music and film.

He lauded young entrepreneurs driving innovation across tech, agriculture, and social impact sectors, stating, “You show the world what’s possible when ambition meets purpose.”