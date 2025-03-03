KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) said it is investigating an allegation that Nvidia’s artificial intelligence (AI) chips in servers linked to a fraud case were moved from Singapore to Malaysia.

“We will issue our comments once we get further details,” the ministry said today, responding to queries from Malaysian media on the allegation.

On Monday, Singapore Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam said the servers linked to a fraud case in the country might have contained Nvidia’s AI chips, which were then sent to Malaysia.

“The question is whether Malaysia was a final destination, or, from Malaysia, it went to somewhere else, which we do not know for certain at this point. But we assessed that there may have been false representation on the final destination of the servers,” he reportedly said.

The chips were embedded in servers supplied by Dell and Supermicro to Singapore-based companies before they went to Malaysia, according to a Singapore news report.

