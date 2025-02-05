Kosovo President accorded official welcome at Perdana Putra

PUTRAJAYA: Kosovo President Dr Vjosa Osmani Sadriu, who is on a four-day official visit to Malaysia, was accorded an official welcome at the Perdana Putra Complex here today.

She arrived at 9 am and was received by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, followed by the playing of the national anthems of both countries.

Osmani then inspected a guard of honour mounted by three officers and 103 personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (Ceremonial), led by Major Muhammad Fikri Senan.

Also present were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Cabinet ministers, foreign diplomats and senior government officials.

After the ceremony, Osmani signed the guest book and then proceeded to a bilateral meeting with Anwar.

Malaysia officially recognised Kosovo on Oct 30, 2008, becoming one of the first Asian countries to do so. Diplomatic relations were formally established on March 18, 2011.

In 2024, total bilateral trade between Malaysia and Kosovo reached RM28.55 million (US$6.0 million), with Malaysia’s exports to the republic valued at RM25.92 million (US$5.5 million) and imports at RM2.63 million (US$550,000).

Key Malaysian exports include palm oil, electrical and electronic products, and manufactured goods, while imports from Kosovo mainly consist of raw materials and semi-precious stones.