KUALA LUMPUR: The Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) is studying the merger of the Halal Development Corporation (HDC) and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

Its Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz said the matter is under discussion because there were several other proposals put forward such as strengthening the country’s halal industry.

“We want to strengthen the halal industry by focusing on halal development and do not want any overlap in terms of halal trade.

“We want MATRADE to focus more on halal trade in terms of providing access to halal products, while we want to ensure that HDC focuses more on halal development,“ he told reporters after the ASEAN-GCC Economic Forum 2025 here today.

Tengku Zafrul said the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) would focus on investments involving the halal industry.

MITI announced recently that MATRADE and HDC would be merging to form a stronger and more cohesive halal trade and industry ecosystem.

The ministry said a pro-tem committee for the strategic merger has been established to align resources and operational frameworks while ensuring that the consolidation of functions and jobs is equitably managed.

“The merger aims to enhance Malaysia’s leadership and competitiveness in the global halal market, which is projected to reach US$5 trillion by 2030,“ MITI said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul said the Malaysian Halal Council secretariat has proposed the establishment of a Halal Commission, which will be brought to the Cabinet’s attention soon.

He said the objectives to establish the commission will be announced after obtaining approval from the Cabinet meeting.

“At the moment, it is still in ‘circulation’ and we are gathering comments and feedback from other ministries.

“Once approved, we will be able to provide clarity regarding the establishment of this commission,” he said.