KUALA LUMPUR: Local solar industry players should explore alternative markets, particularly in ASEAN, to reduce reliance on the United States (US), the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) said.

The US government has imposed tariffs on solar panel imports from four Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia.

MITI said it is directly involved, on behalf of the Malaysian government, in the US countervailing and anti-dumping investigation into the matter.

“MITI is committed to defending Malaysia’s solar industry against US trade remedy actions by refuting unfounded allegations and providing views and feedback based on stakeholder input,“ the ministry said in an oral reply posted on Parliament’s official website last night.

The response was to a question from Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) on MITI’s stance regarding the tariffs and its readiness to address their impact on the country’s green energy sector.

MITI said it has also emphasised to the US government that Malaysia’s investment incentive programmes comply with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures (WTO ASCM).

The ministry added that Malaysia’s solar industry has not benefited from the alleged programmes said to have harmed the US solar sector.

“This is to ensure that the cooperative relationship among ASEAN solar panel manufacturers strengthens the supply chain and collectively addresses these challenges.

“Encouraging investment in research and development related to green technology will also position Malaysia as a manufacturer of high-quality solar panels and green technology equipment, supporting its goal of becoming a regional green technology hub,“ it said.