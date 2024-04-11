MKI committee chairman to explain issue of seeing Prophet in dreams - Mohd Na’im

KUALA LUMPUR: Chairman of the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) Datuk Dr Nooh Gadut has been asked to provide an explanation regarding the issue of seeing Prophet Muhammad SAW in dreams to the public.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) would also issue a statement on the matter soon.

“JAKIM will issue a statement. I have asked the Muzakarah Committee chairman to clarify and explain the issue of seeing the Prophet in dreams,” he said after officiating the Central Zone-level Jelajah MADANI Ulama dan Umara (JMUU) programme today.

Recently, a video went viral on social media featuring a political leader who claimed to have dreamed of meeting the Prophet in his parliamentary constituency in an East Coast state.

Meanwhile, in response to a disabled man’s disappointment over insufficient facilities for persons with disabilities (PwD) in mosques, Mohd Na’im stated that the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) would ensure that the mosques under its purview are equipped with appropriate facilities for all worshippers, including PwD.

“We want to ensure that these mosques are accessible to everyone. We also want to encourage PwD individuals with disabilities, whether they have hearing, vision, or physical impairments, to visit the mosque.

“We will look into any efforts to make worship at the mosque easier for them,” he said.

According to Mohd Na’im, he would meet with the individual to obtain views for improvements for the PwD community in mosques.

Earlier in his speech at the event, Mohd Na’im said that the increase in the overall allocation of the MADANI Budget 2025 for managing Islamic affairs demonstrated the MADANI Government’s strong commitment to upholding the sanctity of Islam in the country.

He claimed that it also disproved the narrative that Islam is under threat, as created by certain irresponsible parties.