MMEA boosts fleet to combat sea drug smuggling in Malaysia

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is intensifying efforts to curb drug smuggling through sea routes, with 80 per cent of illegal substances entering the country via maritime channels.

MMEA Director-General Admiral Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah confirmed the agency is enhancing surveillance and deploying new assets to secure national waters.

“MMEA will not compromise on any attempt to smuggle drugs into the country via sea. Every inch of our maritime borders is our responsibility,” he said.

The agency has recorded 117 drug-related seizures from 2020 to June 2025, valued at nearly RM200 million.

To strengthen enforcement, MMEA has stationed the KM Tun Fatimah patrol vessel in the South China Sea and deployed new-generation patrol boats in high-risk zones.

Additional assets, including the Ex-USCG Cutter Steadfast patrol ship, an AW189 helicopter, and a Multi-Purpose Mission Ship from Turkiye, will be operational by 2027.

Mohd Rosli emphasised collaboration with other agencies, stating, “These seizures save thousands from addiction. We will continue intelligence-driven operations.”

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail highlighted MMEA’s role in safeguarding 680,000 square kilometres of Malaysian waters. - Bernama