Thailand offers ceasefire talks with Cambodia amid deadly border clashes

BANGKOK: Thailand has expressed willingness to engage in ceasefire talks with Cambodia following days of intense border clashes, the deadliest in over a decade. The conflict has claimed at least 33 lives and forced more than 150,000 people to flee their homes.

In a statement on X, Thailand’s foreign ministry confirmed its openness to a truce but emphasized the need for “sincere intention from the Cambodian side.” The announcement came after US President Donald Trump spoke with Cambodian leader Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, urging both nations to “quickly work out” a ceasefire.

Phumtham requested Trump to relay Thailand’s desire for immediate bilateral talks to establish ceasefire procedures and a peaceful resolution. However, tensions remain high as both sides accuse each other of violating earlier armistice efforts.

Clashes extended to coastal regions near the Gulf of Thailand, approximately 250 kilometres from the main front lines. Evacuees like 76-year-old Samlee Sornchai described fleeing as if “escaping a war zone” after abandoning his farm near the contested border.

The conflict stems from a long-standing border dispute, reignited in May when a Cambodian soldier was killed. Recent escalations involved jets, tanks, and artillery fire, with Cambodia alleging Thailand used cluster munitions, while Thailand accused Cambodia of targeting civilian infrastructure.

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting, with Cambodia calling for an immediate ceasefire. UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned the “tragic and unnecessary loss of lives” and urged dialogue. - AFP