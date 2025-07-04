SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a local fishing boat and three crew members, including the skipper for fishing illegally in the waters of Tanjong Karang yesterday.

MMEA director, Maritime Captain Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh, stated that the boat was apprehended at 6.10 pm about 9.2 nautical miles southwest of Tanjong Karang, along with 100 kilogrammes (kg) of fish suspected to have been caught at the unlawful fishing location.

He said an inspection revealed that the boat was operated by a 67-year-old male permanent resident as the skipper, along with two Indonesian crew members aged 43 and 37, who failed to present any valid identification documents.

According to preliminary investigations, the boat also violated the conditions of its fishing licence under the Fisheries Act 1985, including the use of fishing nets with a mesh size smaller than the permitted 38 millimetres (mm).

“The three individuals, along with the vessel and seized items, have been escorted to the Marine Police jetty in Pulau Indah for further action, and the case is being investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985 and the Immigration Act 1959/63 for licence violations and failure to carry identification documents,“ he said in a statement today.