MMEA officer fined RM25,000 for accepting bribes two years ago

ALOR SETAR: An officer of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) was fined RM25,000 after pleading guilty at the Sessions Court here today to five charges of accepting bribes amounting to RM2,300 two years ago.

Judge N. Priscilla Hemamalini imposed a fine of RM5,000 for each charge faced by Muhamad Abdul Hadi Abdullah, 35 and the court ordered the accused to be jailed for five months for each charge if he failed to pay the fine.

According to all the charges, the accused, who holds the rank of Senior Maritime Officer at the MMEA Kedah and Perlis Headquarters, received money amounting to RM2,300 with no reply from the owner of LGH Maju Trading Company, Lim Kian Chong, who knew that he had an official working relationship with the individual.

The money was received by the accused through five money transfers from the Maybank account of a middleman, a woman, which was then deposited into the accused’s RHB Bank account and all the offences were committed at RHB Bank Bhd Langkawi Island Branch on Jan 2, April 10, May 11, July 7 and Oct 8, 2022.

The charge was filed under Section 165 of the Penal Code (Act 574) which carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine or both.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers Abd Muntaqim Abdul Aziz and Mohd Syahzada Azad Sanusi led the prosecution while the accused was not represented.