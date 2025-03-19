ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is actively conducting a Search and Rescue Operation (SAR) for a crew member of a local fishing vessel (VNT) who is believed to have fallen into the sea in the waters of Pulau Segantang near Langkawi, last Sunday.

Kedah and Perlis State Maritime director Maritime First Admiral Romli Mustafa said his agency received a call regarding the missing crew member identified as Musliandee Mustafa Kamal, 45, from the captain of the vessel at about 6.50 pm on the day of the incident.

“The victim was reported to have fallen into the sea in the waters of the island and the SAR operation was activated at 7pm on the same day. A KILAT 6 boat was deployed to the location of the incident to conduct an initial search.

“However, the operation had to be postponed due to darkness. The operation has resumed and the search area has also been expanded to increase the effectiveness of the rescue operation,” he said in a statement today.

He said the operation was also assisted by the Marine Police Force (PPM), Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

“The public with information regarding the incident can contact the emergency line 999 or the Kedah and Perlis State Maritime Operations Centre at 04-9662750 for immediate action,” he said.