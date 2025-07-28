Mob killing in Jasin after lewd act, seven arrested in Melaka

ALOR GAJAH: A 51-year-old jobless man died after being beaten by a mob following an alleged lewd act in the parking lot of a Jasin supermarket.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar confirmed the incident, stating the victim succumbed to severe injuries at the scene.

The victim, who had prior records under Section 377D of the Penal Code for public indecency in 2003 and 2024, was said to have committed the act at 7.26 pm before being chased and assaulted.

“The victim attempted to escape, even jumping into a river, but was caught and beaten again,“ Dzulkhairi said during an event at Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM).

Seven men, including a Pakistani national, were arrested and remanded for seven days under Section 302 for murder.

In a separate case, a motorcyclist in his 30s was remanded for three days after assaulting a man in his 20s during a brawl near Stadthuys. The clash erupted after MBMB enforcement officers fined a group of bikers for violating the Vehicle Free Zone. “The suspect tore up the summons, leading to a fight where the victim was struck with a helmet and wheel lock,“ Dzulkhairi added.

Twenty-three individuals were arrested, with 22 released on bail. The case is being investigated under Sections 148 (rioting) and 186 (obstructing public servants). - Bernama