Mobile PKD Centres a holistic approach in empowering rural communities

KANGAR: The Mobile Rural Community Centre (PKD Mobile) programme introduced by the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) in 2023 is a holistic approach to reach out and empower rural communities through the provision of various services.

Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang said the programme has been expanded from the existing 191 centres in the country, and allows focus to be given to areas that are hard to access by providing entrepreneurial opportunities, skills training, exposure to technology and social security access.

“PKD Mobile is not only a place to stop by but has become a one-stop centre bringing government and private agencies together to provide training, services, local product exhibitions that have added value for communities.

“For instance, we provide online marketing training to women entrepreneurs using TikTok, introduce affordable social security systems and entrepreneurial programmes like chicken breeding, rubber smallholdings and padi planting via agencies such as FELCRA and RISDA,” she said at a media conference after officiating the two-day Kuala Perlis PKD Mobile programme in Kampung Tengah, Kuala Perlis near here today.

Rubiah said the approach used would allow more human capital development programmes to be delivered directly to target groups, including youth.

“We identify youth who lack direction and channel them to TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) centres such as GiatMARA, skill colleges, and U-Camp RISDA. This is their chance to rise from difficulties and build up their skills,” she added.

The PKD Mobile programme is part of the KKDW’s initiatives to raise the standard of living for rural communities but the existing 191 centres are currently unable to reach all rural communities, and as such the ministry will redouble efforts to organise the programme so that the government services coverage will be more comprehensive for communities in hard-to-reach areas.