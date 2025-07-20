Moderate 5.5 earthquake strikes Philippine Islands region

KUALA LUMPUR: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck the Philippine Islands region yesterday afternoon. The tremor occurred at 1.45 pm, with its epicenter located 190 km north of Laoag City at a depth of 10 km.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) confirmed the seismic activity in a statement, clarifying that there was no tsunami threat to Malaysia. Earthquakes in this region are not uncommon due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, known for frequent tectonic activity.

Authorities in the Philippines have yet to report any significant damage or casualties. However, residents in nearby coastal areas were advised to remain cautious. MetMalaysia continues to monitor the situation and will issue updates if necessary. - Bernama