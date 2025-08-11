MOE announces zero tolerance policy against school bullying

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will roll out a series of reforms and measures to safeguard the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and the wider school community.

In a statement, today, ministry director-general Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad said administrators, teachers, and officers at district and state education offices who fail to handle bullying complaints in line with existing guidelines will face disciplinary action.

“There will be no compromise on bullying offences. Firm action, including suspension and expulsion, will be taken against offenders,” he said.

The reforms include enhancing school safety standard operating procedures (SOP) and introducing stronger measures to address disciplinary issues, particularly bullying, across all MOE institutions.

“The current SOPs and guidelines will be reviewed to ensure they remain relevant to present and future needs,” Mohd Azam said.

A safety audit will be carried out immediately in all educational institutions, including fully residential schools and daily hostels, focusing on compliance with all safety-related SOPs.

The findings will be presented to MOE’s top management within three months.

The ministry will also reform the existing complaint system, including the Bullying Complaint Portal, to make it more user-friendly and introduce an anonymous reporting option to protect complainants and witnesses.

An MOE Institutional Safety Reform Committee will be formed, comprising academics, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), subject-matter experts, police representatives, and members of the Parent, Community and Private Sector Involvement network.

Psychosocial support will also continue to be strengthened at every level to ensure the well-being of students, teachers, and the entire school community.

Mohd Azam said the ministry will also launch the Bangkit Bermaruah intervention programme, focusing on community service and character development, specifically for students suspended from school.

“Guidance and counselling teachers play a vital role in prevention and intervention efforts to address bullying.

“At the same time, MOE urges all parties to work together to tackle the problem in a comprehensive and coordinated manner.

“Creating a safe school ecosystem is a shared responsibility,” he said.

The reforms come in the wake of a string of bullying cases this year that have sparked public outrage and renewed calls for education system reforms.

Most recently, the case of Zara Qairina, who died on July 16 after allegedly falling from the third floor of her school hostel at SMA Tun Datu Mustafa in Papar, Sabah, raised suspicions of foul play linked to bullying.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers has since ordered her body exhumed for a post-mortem, with the police carrying out the procedure. The autopsy was completed on Sunday.

While in June, a Form Two student at an MRSM in Besut alleged he was assaulted by a group of senior hostelmates, suffering injuries to his abdomen, ribs, and back.

Six students involved in the incident were expelled immediately.