MOE assures no cuts to early schooling aid

KUANTAN: The Ministry of Education (KPM) has assured that no cuts will be made to the Early Schooling Aid (BAP) distributed to primary and secondary school students by any party, including the Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG).

MOE deputy secretary-general (management) Datuk Ahmad Suhaimi Endut said the ministry was aware of parents’ concerns regarding the matter following several complaints submitted by them.

“The main objective of this government aid is to assist parents and guardians in making early school preparations for their children. Previously, some parents had raised concerns that the aid could be reduced by the school or PIBG.

“With the assurance of the MOE, we have instructed that the BAP will not be cut and can be fully utilised by them,” he told a press conference after the mock cheque presentation ceremony for the BAP cash aid at the State Education Department Auditorium here today.

Ahmad Suhaimi said a total of RM39.13 million had been allocated under the BAP by the government to be distributed to 260,904 primary and secondary school students in Pahang.

“The estimated number of BAP recipients in 2025, covering all schools under the MOE and those not under the ministry, is over 5.2 million students, with approved allocations totalling RM791.25 million.

“RM723.16 million has been allocated for schools under the MOE nationwide, benefiting 4.82 million students, with Pahang receiving RM39.13 million,” he said.

BAP, which was first introduced in 2012 as a one-off cash aid, has now been extended to Form Six students, benefiting more than 100,000 students, with a financial implication of approximately RM15 million.