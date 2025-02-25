PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will continue enhancing road safety education for students, through existing modules and curriculum.

Education director-general Azman Adnan emphasised the ministry’s commitment to equipping students with essential knowledge and awareness of road safety.

“MOE has long implemented various initiatives to instil road safety awareness among students, particularly regarding traffic safety at schools.

“In fact, our curriculum integrates safety awareness elements to educate students on the proper use of traffic facilities,” he told reporters at the launch of the Malaysian School Sports Council (MSSM) 2025 Calendar, here, today.

Azman said this in response to an incident involving a Year Two pupil from Sekolah Kebangsaan Presint 11(1), who sustained serious injuries in an accident last week.

Last Thursday, Khairul Hanafi, eight, was said to have been hit by a vehicle while crossing the road in front of the school, here, and members of the public had to overturn the vehicle to rescue the boy as he was trapped underneath.

Putrajaya police chief ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed previously said that the student suffered serious head injuries and a fractured left leg.

Meanwhile, Azman stressed the importance of support from various parties, particularly the Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs), in raising students’ awareness of road safety.

“I believe many schools have highly active PTAs that work closely with the school, including providing assistance to ensure there are individuals available to help manage traffic in front of the school,” he said.