MOE expands new preschool classes, exceeding 2024 target

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 134 new preschool classes have been expanded by the Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE) this year, surpassing the target of 129 classes set for 2024.

Deputy education minister, Wong Kah Wong, said that this expansion reflects MOE’s positive achievement in ensuring that more children have access to preschool education in Malaysia.

“The participation rate for children aged five and above in 2024 is 93.5 per cent, with 153,329 children enrolled in MOE preschools.

“Among them, under Tabika KEMAS, there are 80,971 students, Tabika Perpaduan has 15,889 students, while private Tabika(s) have recorded 216,212 registrations,“ he said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Datuk Mustafa Musa, who inquired about the ministry’s target to ensure no child is left behind in preschool education and MOE’s projection to achieve 100 per cent enrollment for six-year-old children in preschool classes.

Wong also said that to ensure the national preschool curriculum remains relevant, the Ministry of Education (MoE) is developing a new preschool curriculum, which will be implemented starting in 2026.

He said the implementation of the national preschool curriculum is important as a mechanism to ensure uniformity and alignment in the delivery of knowledge, skills, and values among preschool students, whether in public preschools or private Tabika.

“At the same time, MoE is also ensuring that qualified and trained teachers will be assigned to teach in preschools.

“We are also making sure that all operating preschools are equipped with adequate infrastructure and facilities to ensure the smooth and effective operation of preschool classes,“ he said.