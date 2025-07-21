MOE guidelines for school contributions and visits by dignitaries

KUALA LUMPUR: All contributions and visits to schools under the Ministry of Education (MOE) must follow strict guidelines to maintain professionalism and student welfare, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She highlighted the importance of adhering to MOE’s Circular Letter No. 3 of 2018, which governs contributions from private and non-private sectors to government and government-aided schools.

“These contributions must prioritise the safety and well-being of the school community,“ she said in the Dewan Rakyat.

Fadhlina was responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (PN-Tanah Merah) on procedures for organisations and elected representatives contributing to schools.

She also referenced Circular Letter No. 4 of 2023, which regulates visits by dignitaries and politicians to educational institutions.

“These guidelines ensure contributions and external involvement are conducted prudently, focusing on educational benefits while upholding transparency and harmony,“ she added.

On curriculum alignment with market needs, Fadhlina said the MOE is enhancing graduate employability through the Malaysia Education Development Plan (PPPM) 2026–2035.

The plan emphasises AI integration and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to meet global demands.

“The DELIMa digital learning platform offers AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini to assist teachers in lesson planning and resource creation,“ she said, addressing concerns raised by Datuk Lo Su Fui (GRS-Tawau) regarding unemployment rates in Sabah and nationwide. – Bernama