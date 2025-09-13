  1. Sport

Defending champion Frech crashes out of Guadalajara Open quarters

  • 2025-09-13 04:50 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: Magdalena Frech of Poland returns to Coco Gauff of the United States during their Women's Singles Third Round match on Day Seven of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/AFPPIX

DEFENDING champion Magdalena Frech suffered a quarter-final exit at the Guadalajara Open after a straight-sets defeat by Czech teenager Nikola Bartunkova.

The 19-year-old Bartunkova secured a 7-5 6-4 victory over the Polish fourth seed in one hour and 38 minutes to advance to her maiden WTA semi-final.

German sixth seed Tatjana Maria also crashed out after falling to French opponent Elsa Jacquemot in a three-set battle that ended 3-6 6-4 6-4.

American 17-year-old Iva Jovic continued her impressive tournament run with a hard-fought 6-3 3-6 7-6(6) quarter-final victory over Andorra’s Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva.

Jovic will now face Bartunkova in the semi-finals following their respective breakthrough performances.

Colombian Emiliana Arango ended Canadian Marina Stakusic’s campaign with a dominant 6-2 6-3 win in their quarter-final encounter.

Stakusic had previously stunned 2017 French Open champion and Latvian third seed Jelena Ostapenko in the round of 16. – Reuters