Over 500 rural libraries to receive RM100,000 allocation this year

KUALA KRAI: A total of 506 rural libraries across the country will receive allocations totalling RM100,000 this year through the Sentuhan Komuniti Bestari programme.

Deputy Minister of National Unity K. Saraswathy stated that the allocation would fund various small-scale programmes under the initiative.

She explained that the programme focuses on improving reading culture, digital literacy, and community unity in an inclusive and comprehensive manner by involving all levels of society.

Saraswathy made these remarks when officiating the launch of the Kembara Ilmu Ini Warisan Kita, Sentuhan Komuniti Bestari @ Dabong Programme at the Kuala Gris Public Field.

She described the Kembara Ilmu Ini Warisan Kita programme as a clear manifestation of the government’s efforts to strengthen the spirit of unity among the people.

Saraswathy added that the programme aims not only to encourage reading but also to foster the spirit of loving the country and appreciating the diversity of its cultural heritage.

She emphasised that initiatives like this can strengthen national identity and foster a love for knowledge through an inclusive, creative, and community-based approach.

The uniqueness of this programme also enlivens the concept of Harmony in Diversity, which serves as the core principle of the Ministry of National Unity’s direction.

She stressed that cultural diversity in Malaysia is not an obstacle but a bridge for the people to forge mutual understanding.

Saraswathy concluded by stating that unity is a journey that needs to be sown, cultivated, and practised in daily lives through community activities and knowledge sharing. – Bernama