MOE orders probe into nine-year-old pupil’s death after sewer pit fall

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Education has instructed the Negeri Sembilan State Education Department to investigate the death of a nine-year-old pupil who fell into a sewer pit at a school in Lenggeng, Nilai.

Its director-general Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad said the ministry has reminded all school administrators, district education offices, and state education departments to ensure that school facilities are safe.

The ministry expressed its condolences to the family of the student who died after falling into a sewer pit at a school in Negeri Sembilan, as reported by the media.

Dr Mohd Azam described the incident as extremely tragic and confirmed that the state education department has been ordered to investigate immediately.

He stated that strict action will be taken for any non-compliance with the standard operating procedures.

He added that the ministry prioritises the safety and well-being of everyone in educational institutions.

Media reports confirmed that a nine-year-old boy died after falling into a sewer pit at a school in Lenggeng.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the Nilai district police headquarters received the report about the incident at 11 am. – Bernama