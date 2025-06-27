MOE probes claim Pakistani national officiated school sports event in Kerian

IPOH: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is investigating claims that a Pakistani national officiated a school sports event in Kerian, Perak. Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek confirmed the probe when approached by reporters after attending the Perak-level Maal Hijrah 1447H celebration.

A viral social media video showed the man being given the honour of launching an athletics meet at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sama Gagah in Simpang Empat Semanggol. Fadhlina stated, “We are looking into the matter,” but did not provide further details.

Separately, Fadhlina expressed gratitude to the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, for posthumously awarding her late mother, Datin Dr Siti Zalikhah Md Nor, the Saidina Abu Bakar As-Siddiq Award. Her mother was a lecturer at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and a staunch advocate of syariah law.

“Empowering women in all aspects was her life’s work and area of expertise,” Fadhlina said. She accepted the award on behalf of her late mother during the ceremony.