KEPALA BATAS: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is prepared to implement home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) arrangements during the ASEAN Summit in May and October to help ease traffic congestion.

Its Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that her ministry is in the process of identifying the affected schools to ensure the ASEAN programme runs smoothly during that period and to help alleviate road congestion.

“There is no issue. We are fully prepared to implement the approach and are committed to ensuring its success. The matter has already been thoroughly discussed within the MOE,” she told reporters after attending the symbolic ceremony of wearing the Jalur Gemilang badge at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Datuk Haji Ahmad Badawi today.

She was responding to a proposal by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to implement work-from-home and PdPR arrangements during the ASEAN Summit next month (May) and in October - a proposal that will be brought to the Cabinet for consideration.

Mohamad reportedly said that the proposal stemmed from the challenges and inconveniences faced by the public - particularly in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya - due to road closures during the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Malaysia.

In another development, Fadhlina said that her ministry is closely monitoring and reviewing the admission systems for MARA Junior Science Colleges (MRSM) and fully residential schools (SBP), which will be streamlined starting January next year.

“We are taking full note of all aspects, including the qualification tests and other related matters. Insya-Allah, the process is being fine-tuned at both the ministry and MRSM levels, so there should be no issues,” she said.

This follows a statement by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who said that while applicants may apply to both institutions, they will only receive one offer to avoid duplication in placements.