MoE to enforce online learning if API exceeds 200 – Fadhlina

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MoE) will enforce Home-Based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) if the Air Pollutant Index (API) exceeds 200, announced Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

The decision aligns with existing guidelines developed in coordination with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability and the Ministry of Health. “Under the guidelines, outdoor activities are prohibited when the API exceeds 100. If it goes beyond 200, PdPR will be implemented, meaning lessons will be conducted online,“ Fadhlina said after officiating the 2024 national-level Digital Utilisation and Technology Awards (DUTA).

State education directors have been instructed to take immediate action based on API levels. As of 4 pm today, API readings stood at 116 in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, and 154 in Johan Setia, Selangor.

The Department of Environment warns that API readings between 101 and 200 may impact high-risk groups, including the elderly, children, and individuals with respiratory conditions.

Real-time air quality updates are available via the official portal (https://eqms.doe.gov.my/APIMS/main) or the MyJAS EQMS app on Google Play and the App Store. - Bernama