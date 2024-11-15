MOE to introduce new preschool curriculum with bilingual focus by 2026

PORT DICKSON: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will roll out a new preschool curriculum in 2026, emphasising an equal balance of 50 per cent Malay and 50 per cent English usage.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the initiative aims to enhance early childhood education through a bilingual approach while integrating other comprehensive educational strategies for preschools under MOE, the Community Development Department (Kemas), the National Unity and Integration Department and private institutions using the national curriculum.

The new curriculum will also focus on character-building among preschool children.

“The new curriculum cycle will begin in 2027. However, for preschools, we are initiating it earlier in 2026, with particular attention given to integrated education approaches,” she told reporters after officiating at the Port Dickson Beach Carnival: Early Childhood Education at the parliamentary level. The event was also attended by Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Fadhlina highlighted the crucial role of preschool teachers in ensuring the success of this initiative, adding that teacher competency would be prioritised to achieve a holistic and effective education system.

The Education Minister also announced plans to raise the minimum qualification for preschool teachers to a degree, compared to the current standard where many hold diplomas.

“When discussing curriculum alignment across all preschool levels, teacher competence naturally becomes a priority. Some of our teachers already hold degrees, but the minimum qualification remains at the diploma level. We are working to elevate this standard further,” she said.

She encouraged parents to actively support and enrol their children in early preschool education, especially programmes led by the ministry.

Fadhlina also outlined three key priorities for preschool education: addressing learning dropouts, implementing malnutrition intervention programmes, and ensuring inclusive education for children with special needs.

“Preschool enrolment is a challenge as there is no mandatory education policy at this level. Currently, the enrolment rate is at 91.7 per cent and MOE is working hard to encourage parents to provide their children with early education opportunities,” she said.

In a separate development, Fadhlina addressed concerns about the ministry’s plan to introduce elements of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) starting from Year One in primary schools under the 2027 curriculum.

“Let us clarify that we are introducing TVET elements, not subjects. When we talk about elements, it means incorporating TVET-related characteristics and approaches. For those unclear about this initiative, we encourage you to reach out to MOE directly. We are open to discussions and clarifications,” she said.

Previously, it was reported that MOE plans to integrate TVET elements into the primary school curriculum as part of efforts to enhance the education system.