MOE views seriously rise in suicidal thoughts, ‘barcode’ trend among students

SERDANG: The Ministry of Education (MOE) takes seriously the increasing number of students with suicidal thoughts and the emerging ‘barcode’ trend, which is mistakenly seen as a therapy to relieve depression.

Speaking at the launch of the Mental Health Social Innovation contest today, Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the role of counsellors and parents is equally important in preventing such behaviour at an early stage.

She said that MOE has implemented several intervention measures, including psychological profiling in schools, to create a safe and supportive environment for students.

“I’m particularly concerned about the number of children who have attempted or have suicidal ideation. I have personally witnessed the barcode trend, and it’s crucial that we address this issue seriously and appropriately,” she said.

The ‘barcode’ trend refers to students cutting their arms with sharp objects, such as knives, under the false belief that it serves as a form of therapy for coping with depression.

According to the Adolescent Health Survey conducted by the Institute for Public Health, Ministry of Health, the number of students aged 13 to 17 with suicidal ideation increased to 13.1% in 2022 with 4,300 individuals, compared to 10% five years ago.

Fadhlina stressed that addressing mental health issues among students requires consistent and dedicated efforts, as it involves their emotional well-being.

“Schools must have an ecosystem that provides support and a safe space for students to express themselves and share their feelings,” she said.

She also highlighted the importance of strengthening the role of peer counsellors (PRS) to maintain a safe and welcoming school environment.

“As we grow, study, and work, PRS becomes an integral part of our lives. That is why selecting PRS members is crucial. They are friends who will shape who we are today, tomorrow and in the future,” she said.