MOE vows action after form one student’s death in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has promised decisive measures following the police investigation into the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir, a Form One student in Papar, Sabah.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek urged the public to refrain from speculation while authorities conduct their probe.

“Allow the police to perform their duties professionally, transparently, and with integrity. No one will be shielded from legal consequences,“ Fadhlina stated in a Facebook post.

The ministry, alongside the Sabah State Education Department, is cooperating fully with investigators while providing psychosocial support to affected families and school staff.

Zara Qairina, 13, was believed to have fallen from her dormitory’s third floor on July 17.

The MOE and Health Ministry are assisting the grieving family, with Fadhlina extending condolences and prayers for strength. - Bernama