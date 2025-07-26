PDRM UTK sniper team wins awards at Sharp Blade 2025 in China

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Special Actions Unit (UTK) sniper team has made the country proud by winning two prestigious awards at the Sharp Blade 2025 International Sniper Competition in China.

In a Facebook post, PDRM announced that the UTK team earned the Best Teamwork award and a silver medal in the Drone Assisted Sniping event. The competition took place in Urumqi, Xinjiang, from July 13 to 19.

“The team, consisting of two senior officers and four junior police officers, made their first appearance in the competition and faced 55 teams from 26 countries,” the post stated.

PDRM highlighted that this achievement not only enhances the force’s global reputation but also solidifies UTK’s standing as a top-tier elite unit. The success demonstrates the team’s tactical adaptability, technical expertise, and readiness to handle high-pressure operational scenarios.

The post added that the team’s debut performance serves as motivation for the UTK squad to continue pursuing excellence and maintaining competitiveness on the international stage. - Bernama