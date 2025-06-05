MOF warns public of fake SARA assistance link on Whatsapp

PUTRAJAYA: The public is advised to exercise caution regarding messages involving the 2025 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) assistance circulating on WhatsApp.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said the link titled ‘Bantuan Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) 2025 RM200’ is fake.

“Be careful and do not easily fall for such fake messages on social media.

“Follow the MOF official channel and ensure that links are legitimate and accurate,“ it said in a post on its social media page.

From January to March this year, SARA assistance of RM100 per month was credited to the recipients’ MyKad.

Beginning April 1, the amount was increased to RM200 per month, to be used for purchasing food, beverages, medicine, school supplies, and personal hygiene items at over 1,600 registered shops and supermarkets nationwide.