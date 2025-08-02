MOH inspects 281,000 premises under Op Selamat Papa to curb smoking

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MOH) has inspected 281,381 premises nationwide under Op Selamat Paru-Paru (Op Selamat PaPa) since its launch on October 1, 2024.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad revealed that 459 investigation papers were opened under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852).

Of these cases, 340 involved advertising smoking products, 68 were related to selling smoking products at non-compliant prices, and 51 concerned improper manufacturing, importing, or distributing of smoking products.

“This operation is crucial to shield the younger generation from the risks of smoking products, including e-cigarettes and vape,“ Dzulkefly said during a press conference after the national launch of Op Selamat PaPa.

The minister also participated in an enforcement operation at KL Traders Square, distributing flyers on Act 852 to traders.

The law, enforced since October 1, 2024, tightens regulations on the sale, advertising, and promotion of smoking products, particularly targeting minors under 18, who are barred from purchasing or selling such items. - Bernama