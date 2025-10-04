KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MOH) has lodged a police report regarding several comments on social media claiming that there were deaths in the recent gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor.

In a statement today, the ministry said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had also been informed of the matter.

However, the ministry said it had not received any report from public or private health facilities regarding victims killed in the incident.

“Irresponsible parties who spread false comments that caused public outrage will be dealt with strictly according to the law,“ it said.

The gas pipeline fire at 8.10 am last April 1 caused flames to rise more than 30 metres high with temperatures reaching over 1,000 degrees Celsius and took almost eight hours to be completely extinguished

Regarding victims still undergoing treatment, the ministry said that as of 12.30 pm yesterday, 17 of them are at government hospitals, while 21 others are at private hospitals, with one of them in the intensive care unit (ICU), but showing improvement.

A total of 150 victims have sought medical treatment following the incident. Of these, 127 sustained direct injuries, including burn wounds and other physical trauma. Another 18 experienced indirect effects such as anxiety, panic attacks, and hypertensive urgency, while the remaining five did not require further treatment.

The ministry said that government healthcare facilities will continue to provide the necessary support for all victims, particularly those with burn injuries, at Kuala Lumpur Hospital and Putrajaya Hospital.

“This also includes mental health services, which are crucial in helping affected individuals and their families return to normal life as soon as possible,” it said.

The ministry confirmed that eight of its staff who were involved in the incident will be given full support until they are fit to return to work.