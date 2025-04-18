WASHINGTON: The United States military said on Thursday that it struck the Ras Isa fuel port in western Yemen to cut off a source of fuel for Iran-backed Houthi militants.

A Houthi health ministry spokesman said on X the attack killed at least 17 people and injured dozens of the port's workers.

“Today, U.S. forces took action to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists,“ the U.S. Central Command said in a post on X, adding that its aim was to hit the Houthis economically and not harm the people of Yemen.

The U.S. began large-scale strikes last month against Iran-aligned Houthis, saying it won't stop unless they cease their attacks on Red Sea shipping.