KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH), in collaboration with the Malaysian Industrial Health and Safety Association (MiSHA), will launch the National Lung Health Initiative this year to address workplace-related lung health risk.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the initiative is a key step in tackling occupational health hazards associated with lung diseases.

“Through this collaboration, MOH and MiSHA will work together to introduce policies and prevention programmes, including lung health guidelines, awareness campaigns and regular health screenings for workers exposed to hazardous materials,” he said during the MiSHA National Excellence Awards on OSH Principles of Prevention (OSH PoP) 2024 here yesterday.

Dr Dzulkefly highlighted that workers in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and heavy industries are often exposed to harmful substances like dust, chemicals, and air pollution, which can lead to chronic lung diseases, occupational asthma, or silicosis if not managed effectively.

He added that MiSHA plays a crucial role in conveying the needs and challenges of the industrial sector to the ministry.

“This collaboration is expected to serve as a platform for improving worker well-being and preventing workplace health risks,” he said.