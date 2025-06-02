PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has not recorded an increase in influenza cases and remains free of bird flu (avian influenza) among humans, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Based on MOH monitoring, the consultation rate for influenza-like illness (ILI) at health clinics during Epidemiological Week (ME) 4/2025 stood at 4.67 per cent, marking a 0.14 per cent drop from 5.81 per cent in ME 3/2025.

“During the same period, hospital admissions for severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases were at 7.26 per cent, down by 0.16 per cent from 7.52 per cent in ME 3/2025,” the MOH said in a statement today.

Addressing foreign media reports on a sudden rise in influenza cases, the MOH cited data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the Western Pacific Region (WPRO), which showed a decline in the influenza positivity rate - from 26.19 per cent in ME 1/2025 to 21.97 per cent in ME 4/2025, a drop of four per cent.

According to WHO WPRO’s weekly report on Jan 31, no new human cases of bird flu were reported, including in Japan, where the last recorded case in the region was on Jan 1.

Therefore, the MOH, in collaboration with the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS), is actively monitoring and surveilling livestock farms, wild bird populations, and wet markets to mitigate any potential risk of infection.

“This is to ensure that Malaysia remains free from bird flu through strict biosecurity controls and preventive measures,” it said.

The ministry also advised the public to follow preventive practices, including frequent handwashing with soap and water or using hand sanitiser, practicing good cough etiquette by covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, wearing face masks - especially for high-risk individuals - and getting an annual influenza vaccination.

Additionally, the public is urged to seek immediate medical attention at government or private health facilities if they experience symptoms such as fever, cough, or prolonged flu.