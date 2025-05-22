KOTA BHARU: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, visited her longtime friend Zaiton Hashim, affectionately known as ‘Kak Ton’, in Kelantan.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, the friendship between Raja Zarith Sofiah and Kak Ton began through the illness of the latter’s daughter, the late Samihah Suradin (Mimi), who suffered from encephalomyelitis and passed away in 2000.

The illness had left Mimi paralysed from the neck down and dependent on a ventilator to breathe.

“I learned about Kak Ton and Mimi’s story through a website set up to help them. We became friends because we both had daughters of similar age, but I was deeply touched that the late Mimi, who was a year older than Tunku Tun Aminah, had to spend many years in the ICU,“ Her Majesty said.

The Queen added that the difference in background and distance between Johor and Kelantan did not hinder their friendship.

“To me, Kak Ton is a special person with immense patience and faith in Allah SWT, despite being tested with such a heavy trial,“ said Raja Zarith Sofiah.

Her Majesty’s bond of friendship with Zaiton has remained strong to this day.

“I was deeply touched when Her Majesty invited me for an audience today. Although we haven’t seen each other in a long time, we have always kept in touch over the phone,“ Zaiton told the Royal Press Office on Wednesday (May 21).

The reunion took place following the Queen’s attendance at the Annual General Meeting of the Girl Guides Association of Malaysia in Kota Bharu.

During the meeting, Zaiton also showed Raja Zarith Sofiah a photo album commemorating her audience before Her Majesty at Istana Pasir Pelangi in 1998, as well as photos of a donation ceremony held for the late Mimi during a dinner hosted by Ikebana International.