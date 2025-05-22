Two senior citizens killed in Slim River crash

IPOH: Two senior citizens were killed while five others werevinjured after a car collided with a four-wheel drive vehicle on Jalan Kampung Kuala Slim, Slim River, about 100 kilometres south of here on Wednesday (May 21) night.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division Assistant Director Sabarozi Nor Ahmad said the two men, both aged 73, who died were the driver and passenger of a Proton Saga car.

He said the driver of the other vehicle, a Toyota Hilux, a 30-year-old man, along with four foreign passengers, sustained minor injuries.

“We were alerted at 8.19 pm and deployed eight firefighters and one fire engine to the scene.

“The road accident involved a Proton Saga colliding with a Toyota Hilux, resulting in the deaths of the car’s driver and passenger. They were pronounced dead at the scene by medics,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the bodies were extricated and handed over to the police for further action.