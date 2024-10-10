MoH ready to offer technical, medical expertise in fatal UiTM accident probe

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MoH) is ready to assist the Ministry of Transport in investigating the fatal accident involving three Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Dungun students in Terengganu yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said MoH is equipped to offer expertise across various technical and medical aspects needed for the investigation.

“We will extend our full cooperation to the Ministry of Transport in this matter.

“Our input will focus on technical and medical insights, grounded in evidence-based practices, as part of our collaborative effort,” he told a press conference after officiating the 2024 National World Mental Health Day here today.

The accident involved Khairil Anwar Jamaludin, 20, Muhammad Akmal Md Tukirin, 25, and Ku Adib Aizad Ku Azmi, 20, who tragically died in a collision between two motorcycles and a Honda CRV driven by a woman.

The car reportedly hit both motorcycles from behind, while they were en route to the university, causing one of the bikes to be dragged for nearly 60 metres.

All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The female driver, believed to be displaying signs of mental health issues, was taken to the police station for questioning.

Separately, Dr Dzulkefly said claims that businesses would need to spend large amounts to upgrade display cabinets in compliance with the Control Of Smoking Products For Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852), were untrue.

“All that you need to do is to comply with our display ban,” he said, adding that there is no need for costly upgrades with retailers only needing to cover the display compartment with a simple screen.

Federation of Sundry Goods Merchants Associations of Malaysia (FSGMAM) president Hong Chee Meng had called for a delay in implementing the display ban for tobacco products under Act 852.

The act, which came into force on Oct 1, regulates the registration, sale, packaging, labelling and public smoking bans, imposing stricter rules on cigarette and vape traders, including a ban on openly displaying tobacco products in business premises.