MOH reminds medical practitioners not to make misleading statements

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reminded medical practitioners not to make misleading public statements or create misconceptions that may affect the reputation of the medical profession.

In a statement today, the MOH said medical practitioners who do not have qualifications and a valid Annual Practicing Certificate (APC) or are not registered as medical specialists with the National Specialist Register (NSR) for a particular field of expertise, cannot practice and provide diagnosis and treatment to patients.

“Any medical practitioner found to be in breach of medical practice procedures may be subject to action under the Medical Act 1971.

“Any violation of the provisions under Act 50 is an offence. Any medical practitioner found to have committed an offence may be suspended or have their registration as a medical practitioner revoked,“ the statement said.

The ministry also reminds medical practitioners that these offences can result in fines or imprisonment or both if convicted.

The MOH released this statement to comment on a private medical officer’s claim that the spinal cord injury suffered by balloon hawker Muhammad Zaimuddin Azlan, 28, or better known as ‘Abang Belon’, is at risk of causing him to become paralysed.

The balloon trader had lodged a police report claiming that he was manhandled by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) enforcement officers at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman on March 28, causing the injury.

The MOH said Muhammad Zaimuddin was given medical attention at the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital (HSIS), Serdang, and received the necessary diagnosis and treatment according to the medical protocols in force.

“The next appointment has also been set, and he can continue with any treatment determined necessary and appropriate by the responsible medical experts,“ the statement also said.

Therefore, the MOH also reminds the public that only qualified medical practitioners can provide medical attention, diagnosis and treatment for any illness.

“Additionally, injuries involving the spine and spinal cord should be examined and treated by qualified orthopaedic and neurosurgery specialists only,“ the MOH added.

The MOH stressed that in the private sector, no one can establish or operate a healthcare facility without a valid licence, including a medical clinic, as it is an offence under the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998.